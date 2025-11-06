Seahawks get promising prediction about Raheed Shaheed

The Seattle Seahawks remain one of the biggest stories of the 2025 NFL season. The NFC West franchise entered the campaign with a couple of questions to answer, and Mike Macdonald has done so in big fashion.

Sam Darnold is balling, confirming that his 2024 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings wasn’t a fluke. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has taken over and confirmed that he is the clear best wide receiver on the team.

They were already great, and still made a notable move ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. They acquired wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to join an overpowered room with Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, among others.

NFL analyst celebrates Seahawks over Rashid Shaheed move

In Wednesday’s edition of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” Kyle Brandt showered the Seahawks’ front office with praise for securing a talented wide receiver when they didn’t need him.

“I like what the Seattle Seahawks did. The NFC West darling said, ‘You know what we need? We need a little rocket fuel in our private. We’re gonna need Rashid Shaheed and we’re gonna bring him in here. … This guy is up there to hit jacks. This is a Ryan Howard or Jim Thome or one of these lumberjack types. Seattle does not need Rashid Shaheed. They don’t, they’re already good without him. They have a superstar in JSN. They didn’t need him and they still got him. That’s why I like it,” he said.

The Seahawks co-lead their division with the Los Angeles Rams. They are set to return to the playoffs, and their level of performance in the first half suggested that they could be a dark horse in the 2025 postseason. The Shaheed’s addition is one of those moves that could help them during tough times.