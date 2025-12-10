Why is Victor Wembanyama not playing tonight for Spurs vs Lakers in 2025 NBA Cup QF?

The San Antonio Spurs face Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Cup quarterfinals at Crypto Arena, seeking a crucial win to advance. The matchup promises high-level competition, but one major question lingers for fans: why isn’t Victor Wembanyama playing?

Wembanyama has been sidelined since suffering a left calf strain against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 14. He has missed 11 straight games for the Spurs and is still not ready to return to game action.

The former No. 1 pick has been officially ruled out for the Lakers matchup as he continues his recovery. The good news for Spurs fans is that Wembanyama recently returned to practice as a full participant, signaling that a return could be on the horizon.

While the Spurs would love to have Wembanyama available for what promises to be a tough contest against the Lakers, they have managed to keep pace without him. San Antonio holds an 8-3 record in the 11 games he missed and currently sits fifth in the NBA Western Conference standings with a 16-7 record.

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

Wembanyama’s numbers

Before his injury, Wembanyama was playing the best basketball of his young career. In 12 appearances this season, he has averaged 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.6 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. He was also considered the heavy favorite for Defensive Player of the Year.

His chances to win the award are now in danger due to the NBA’s 65-game minimum requirement, but if he returns in time, he remains a clear candidate for any of the league’s top honors.

Wembanyama is a once-in-a-generation talent, and the Spurs know that keeping him healthy and consistent could make them immediate contenders. The team has surrounded him with strong supporting players, including rookie Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox, who continue to step up for the franchise.