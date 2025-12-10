Buccaneers deliver the best possible news to Baker Mayfield ahead of crucial game vs. Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Week 15 with little margin for error. Fortunately, they have delivered the best possible news for Baker Mayfield ahead of their crucial matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

In recent weeks, the Bucs have not been as dominant as expected. Now in a must-win situation against the Falcons, they received a major boost that could help them defeat their NFC South rivals.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers activated wide receivers Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan from injured reserve. Both are expected to play on Thursday, providing massive help for Baker Mayfield and the offense.

Baker Mayfield reunites with his best partner

While Baker Mayfield has had a solid season without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, both of whom missed multiple games, the return of his WR1 comes at a crucial moment.

Evans suffered a broken collarbone in Week 7 and was initially expected to miss the rest of the season. However, he has returned for the final stretch, a period in which the Buccaneers cannot afford any more losses without putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

His return could not come at a better time. In Week 15, Tampa Bay faces Atlanta in a matchup that could decide the future of the NFC South. The Buccaneers need a win to maintain first place, as the Panthers currently hold the same 7-6 record.

With Evans back as WR1, Chris Godwin as the second option, and rookie Emeka Egbuka as the third, the Buccaneers offense looks complete again. Baker Mayfield now has a full arsenal heading into a must-win game at home.

Tampa Bay looks to end a losing streak

The Buccaneers entered the 2025 season as favorites to win the NFC South. However, their outlook changed following a disappointing three-game losing streak that they must end in Week 15.

In those three losses, Tampa Bay scored only 47 points. The return of Evans and McMillan should give Baker Mayfield more reliable targets and help the Buccaneers secure a crucial victory to protect their playoff position from Carolina.

