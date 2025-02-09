Despite falling short of Super Bowl LIX, the Seattle Seahawks had several positives to take from the NFL season. Geno Smith emerged as a key bright spot, showing steady improvement and solidifying himself as one of the league’s top quarterbacks. Following the season, head coach Mike Macdonald addressed Smith’s future in Seattle Seahawks, sharing his thoughts on the quarterback’s continuity with the team.

“Yeah. Heck yeah, man. Geno’s our quarterback. I don’t understand the conversation. It’s pretty obvious this guy is a heck of a quarterback. He’s our quarterback. We love him. Can’t wait to go to work with him,” stated Mike Macdonald on FOX 13 TV.Seahawks HC confirms his desire to continue with Geno Smith as his team leader as he considers him to be the best quarterback in the NFL.

Mike Macdonald praised the performance of his quarterback Geno Smith: “I want Geno to be here…I think he’s a heck of a player… I feel like Geno’s the best for the team right now. I’ll be involved with it.”

Nevertheless, Macdonald stated that Geno Smith’s continuity is not his decision, opening the debate about his continuity in the team: “Ultimately, it’s not my decision. It’s a Seahawks decision, but Geno knows how we feel about him, and we love him as our starting quarterback, for sure,” stated Mike Macdonald as reported by ESPN.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts following then conclusion of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons on October 20th, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Geno Smith signed a three-year contract in March 2023, meaning his continuity with the Seahawks should be secure for now at least for a year. The uncertainty surrounding his future emerged after reports from The Athletic suggested that could move on from Smith could free up cap space to strengthen the roster, as a possibility in an analysis.

Despite the speculation, head coach Mike Macdonald made it clear that letting Smith go is not an option in his plans. However, he also acknowledged that the final decision on Smith’s future does not rest solely with him.

Geno Smith also speaks out on his future with the Seahawks

Not only does Mike Macdonald want Geno Smith to stay, but the quarterback himself has expressed his desire to remain with the Seahawks: “…I just want to continue to fight with these guys,” stated Geno as reported by HeraldNet. Given Smith’s strong performance throughout the season, Seattle could be inclined to secure his long-term future, ensuring stability at the quarterback position.

Geno Smith did not hesitate to praise Seahawks sporting project stating that the franchise has an interesting project: “I’m telling you man, this team is heading in the right direction. This team is on its way…That’s with or without me…These guys in this locker room, these coaches, this organization, outstanding organization, and I believe in it. I believe the best of the best is going to happen for this team,” stated Smith.

Despite the ongoing rumors, there has been no official confirmation regarding Geno Smith’s departure or a potential extension. However, the Seahawks will have him for at least one more season, as he enters the final year of his contract.