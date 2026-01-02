Shedeur Sanders doesn’t want to spark another controversy ahead of his final game of the year with the Browns. Because of that, the rookie avoided saying if he had shown during the 2025 season that he’s ready to be a franchise quarterback in Cleveland or with another team.

“No. I can’t think about other people’s opinion or what they view me as. I know the teams that we go against. I know they definitely respect me in the passing game for sure. I can’t be accountable for somebody else’s decisions.”

Sanders also did not want to answer whether Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns have given him adequate feedback on how much he is developing as an NFL quarterback. “We keep everything in house here.”

Is Shedeur Sanders leaving the Browns?

No. Shedeur Sanders is not leaving the Browns and, at the moment, the team has not revealed any intention of letting him go. For that reason, the young quarterback is only focused on how to improve heading into 2026. “I think that’s the next part of my game that I’m trying to evolve. Whenever either we’re stagnant or some adversity comes, then being able to get back on track. Just stay consistent. Whenever we get off rhythm, get back on rhythm.”

How much money is Shedeur Sanders making with Browns?

Shedeur Sanders signed a four-year, $4.6 million deal with the Cleveland Browns, earning roughly $1.15 million per season. That figure was lower than anticipated, as he was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

