Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba sends four-word warning to the rest of the NFL about Super Bowl LXI

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks completed their magical 2025 NFL campaign with a commanding victory in Super Bowl LX. As the rest of the league convince themselves next season is their year, the star wideout dropped a bold four-word message.

“We will be back,” Jaxon Smith-Njigba said in a video of the Seahawks celebrations inside the locker room at Levi’s Stadium. His message should serve as a reminder to the rest of the league that Seattle is far from staying complacent after Super Bowl LX.

For the time being, the Hawks will party—because they earned their right to do so. Next, the Seahawks will celebrate with their fans in the victory parade. But make no mistake: when the new season arrives, Seattle will be back at square one, with the goal set to reach—and win—Super Bowl LXI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smith-Njigba’s rise to stardom

The wide receiver out of the Ohio State University took the NFL by storm in 2025. If Seattle had any concerns about Sam Darnold’s first year on the job and DK Metcalf’s departure, ‘JSN’ — recently nicknamed the ‘Emerald City route artist’ — made sure to alleviate the stress for the Seahawks.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks

Advertisement

In #11, Seattle found a reliable target like it hasn’t had in a long time. As a result, Smith-Njigba was named the Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY). Most importantly, he is now a Super Bowl champion in only his third year in the NFL.

Advertisement

see also Seahawks face narrow window to make final decision on Super Bowl LX MVP in 2026

JSN’s numbers

Smith-Njigba caught 119 passes (4th most in NFL) for 1,793 receiving yards (1st) and 10 touchdowns (T-6th). In the playoffs, his production took a hit, but his presence alone was enough to disrupt gameplans and help teammates take over the spotlight.

Advertisement

When Seattle was forced to attack through the air, Smith-Njigba answered the bell. Against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, the Sierra Leonean descendant hauled in 10 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown.

In the other two postseason games (Divisional round vs 49ers and Super Bowl LX vs Patriots), Smith-Njigba’s combined numbers make for a total of 7 receptions, 46 yards, and one touchdown. Still, his low numbers in those two games signal just how multi-dimensional the offense in Mike Macdonald’s system is. Smith-Njigba and the passing game could sit back and relax as the rushing offense took over, and ‘The Dark Side’ (how the Hawks’ defense has been dubbed) wreaked havoc.

Advertisement

Advertisement