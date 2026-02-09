Seahawks victory parade: When will the Super Bowl champions celebrate with fans in Seattle?

Seattle is preparing for a celebration weeks in the making after the Super Bowl LX champions returned home with the Lombardi Trophy. Plans for a downtown parade and fan events are underway, promising a rare blend of civic pride and gridiron glory.

The Seahawks’ triumph has set off conversations about routes, crowds and commemorations across the city. Officials and NFL fan groups alike are working through logistics for what could be one of the largest gatherings Seattle has seen in years.

The rhythm of celebration is already taking shape. With ceremonies set and anticipation building, downtown streets are poised to transform into a vibrant backdrop for the city’s long-awaited salute to its Super Bowl champions.

When and where the Seahawks’ victory parade will take place?

Seattle is preparing to celebrate the return of the Lombardi Trophy as the Super Bowl LX-winning Seahawks bring their title home for a citywide tribute on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The event is expected to draw massive crowds and transform the downtown.

Sam Darnold and Kenneth Walker III celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Organized with support from team partners and local authorities, the celebration will combine a stadium ceremony with a public parade, creating a full morning of festivities for fans across the Pacific Northwest. For Seattle supporters, the day represents more than a championship salute, it marks a shared civic moment tied to one of the franchise’s most memorable seasons.

Trophy celebration and parade schedule

Festivities will begin at Lumen Field, where gates for the ticketed Trophy Celebration open at 8:30 AM. The ceremony itself is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM, offering fans inside the stadium a first official chance to honor the Super Bowl champions and see the Lombardi Trophy up close.

Although the stadium event is free and open to the public, tickets are required for entry. Following the ceremony, attention will shift quickly to downtown streets as the public portion of the celebration gets underway. The victory parade is set to begin at 11:00 AM.

Public transportation adjustments, temporary street closures and heightened security measures are all part of the logistical planning, reflecting both the scale of the celebration and the city’s experience hosting major sports events.

Parade route through downtown Seattle and expected duration

The procession will start at 4th Avenue and Washington Street, traveling northbound along 4th Avenue before concluding at 4th Avenue and Cedar Street. Covering just over two miles through downtown Seattle, the parade is expected to last approximately two hours.

Sam Darnold of the Seahawks reacts after throwing a touchdown pass (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

No additional festivities are planned at Seattle Center after the parade concludes, placing the focus squarely on the downtown route and the morning’s coordinated celebrations.

Fans attending along the route will also have access to exclusive Seahawks World Champions rally cards, available at select Starbucks locations downtown and distributed at stadium gates to those with Trophy Celebration tickets.

Transportation, road closures and guidance for fans

Significant traffic delays are expected throughout downtown Seattle from the early morning into the early afternoon on parade day. Streets along and surrounding the route will face closures as the city accommodates large crowds and event logistics.

Public transit remains the recommended way to attend. Link light rail will operate normally, while Sound Transit and King County Metro bus routes will run on temporary alternative paths to navigate closures. Officials continue to encourage fans to plan ahead, arrive early and rely on public transportation to ensure a smooth and safe championship celebration across the city.

What the Super Bowl LX win means for Seattle and the franchise

The championship run has reignited the bond between the Seahawks and their fan base, often known as the “12s”, whose presence and noise have long defined the team’s home-field identity.

Signage shows the Seattle Seahawks as “Super Bowl LX Champions” after their 29-13 win (Source: Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Beyond the single season’s success, the title signals a new competitive chapter for the organization, validating roster decisions and coaching direction while positioning Seattle as a contender heading into the next NFL campaign.

Moments like a victory parade extend the meaning of a championship beyond the field, turning a sporting triumph into a shared civic memory that can shape the city’s cultural landscape for years.