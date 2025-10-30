Seahawks urged to trade for former Giants lineman

The Seattle Seahawks remain one of the biggest stories in the 2025 NFL season. The addition of Sam Darnold has proven to be a terrific move for the Hawks, who are on track to return to the playoffs in a difficult NFC West division.

Darnold has gone 131 of 192 for 1,754 yards and 12 touchdowns against four interceptions. After a solid season with the Minnesota Vikings, the veteran continues to play at a high level and leads the Seahawks to a 5-2 record and the first position in the division.

The offensive line has played a role in the team’s offensive revamp. Darnold has been excellent on good O-Line play, and Seattle could add more talent to protect the former No. 2 overall pick.

Former Giants player linked with move to Seahawks

Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated writes that Evan Neal would be a great pickup for the Seahawks amid a tumultuous season for the New York Giants.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald

“Neal, the No. 7 pick in 2022, has some outstanding traits for an offensive lineman, but for one reason or another, struggled to put together a consistent campaign for the Giants. This move provides depth for the Teller signing and a possible flier for the Seahawks, who may want to utilize Neal not only for his guard depth but for additional bigger personnel sets,” he wrote.

The Seahawks’ offensive line has played at a decent level, with players such as Abe Lucas, Charles Cross, and Grey Zabel. Adding Neal would elevate their game, more so thinking of a playoff run.