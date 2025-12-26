Sean Payton joins Bill Belichick in select club as Broncos beat Andy Reid’s Chiefs in Week 17 Christmas game

There are so many records in the NFL it’s kind of hard to keep track. Some are even unbreakable. However, after beating Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 Christmas game, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton overcame the odds and tied all time great Bill Belichick in quite the unique category.

According to NFL+, Sean Payton became the second coach in NFL history to win 13+ games in at least five seasons. The other only coach to do so is the legendary Bill Belichick, who in fact did it seven separate times (2003, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2016, 2017).

As for Chiefs’ Andy Reid, he has four. Payton managed to do it in 2009, 2011, 2018, 2019 and now 2025. However, if Payton gets a win in Week 18, it would be the first time he has a 14-win season.

Belichick won’t add any more to his record

Now the UNC coach, Belichick is probably never going to return to the NFL. Hence, his seven seasons are pretty much set in stone. As for Payton, there is plenty of time for him to catch up to him.

Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots in 2023.

Payton has plenty of time catch up to Belichick. However, it will take a lot as he is in a very tough division where he will fight with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert and the Chargers for the foreseeable future. Still, Payton has accomplished an incredible feat with the Broncos this season.

What other coaches are near this feat?

As mentioned before, Andy Reid has four seasons with 13+ wins. Besides him, there is work to be done. Among active NFL coaches, Mike Tomlin only has one 13-win season, such as Pete Carroll. John Harbaugh has two.

Sean McDermott has three of those seasons, while Sean McVay has only one. Kyle Shanahan has two, and Jim Harbaugh has one. However, there is one intriguing name. In only seven years as a head coach, Matt LaFleur has three 13-win seasons already, therefore, he is poised to get at least two more in his career.