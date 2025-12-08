Shane Steichen opens up on Daniel Jones’ injury crisis

The Indianapolis Colts simply cannot catch a break with their quarterbacks. From Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement until today, they just haven’t found much consistency at the position.

They were finally getting that with Daniel Jones. The former New York Giants draft bust was finding his footing with his new team, but a fractured fibula and now a torn Achilles have ended his season.

Even so, there’s no time to cry over the spilled milk. This team still has a chance to make the playoffs, which is why head coach Shane Steichen wants everybody to stay focused.

Shane Steichen says Colts won’t give up

“We’ve got everything we want still in front of us. We’ve got to go. So, we’ve got to get this thing cleaned up and get ready for Seattle. We’ve got a big one on the road. That’s the message today,” Steichen said, per ESPN.

Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts.

Despite the serious injury, Jones returned to the sidelines and was even spotted trying to coach up backup QB Riley Leonard. He seems to be as invested in the team as they are in him.

However, even though he will be ready for the start of the upcoming season, the Colts might take a more cautious approach to potentially signing him to a long-term, big-money deal.