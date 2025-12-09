NFL insider reveals how Philip Rivers’ unexpected workout with Colts went

With Daniel Jones suffering a season-ending injury, the Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL by scheduling a visit for legendary quarterback Philip Rivers. The news came out on Monday, and it turns out that the workout took place sooner than expected.

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Rivers worked out for the Colts on Monday night. And it seems that the veteran quarterback—who turned 44 on Monday—made a great impression:

“The Philip Rivers workout with the Colts took place Monday night, per source. Threw the ball well. Will see what’s next,” Fowler wrote on his X account, with Dianna Russini of The Athletic also reporting that Rivers’ workout with the Colts “went well.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who’s the oldest quarterback in the 2025 NFL season?

If the Colts end up signing Rivers, he would become the oldest active quarterback in the NFL. Right now, that record is held by Aaron Rodgers, who’s leading the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense at 42.

Philip Rivers throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills on January 09, 2021.

Advertisement

Who’s the oldest quarterback to start in an NFL game?

see also This is why Philip Rivers won’t sign with the Colts

NFL fans saw an even older quarterback as a starter in recent years, with a 45-year-old Tom Brady playing his final season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. The difference, however, is that the 44-year-old Rivers has been out of the league for a while now.

Advertisement

When was Rivers’ last NFL start?

Rivers hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2020 season. His last start came on January 9, 2021, when the Colts lost by three points (27-24) to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Advertisement

Rivers’ last performance to date was quite impressive, with the 8x Pro Bowler going 27-of-46 for 309 yards and two touchdowns. It was a great year for the veteran QB, who led the Colts to an 11-5 record with 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Who are the other QBs in Indianapolis?

With Jones injured, Riley Leonard is the other quarterback on the Colts’ active roster, whereas Brett Rypien is currently on the practice squad. Rivers, who became a high-school coach after retiring from the NFL, has tutored Leonard and other QBs before the Draft, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes. Therefore, he could continue serving as a mentor for the Colts rookie in the final stretch of the 2025 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, since Leonard is dealing with a knee injury, Rivers could suddenly have a serious chance to play in the NFL again. Only time will tell us whether his workout was impressive enough to earn him a spot in Indy and, why not, the QB1 job.