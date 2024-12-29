Shane Steichen sends clear message about his role with Colts after playoffs elimination by Giants

Shane Steichen suffered his second loss in December with the Indianapolis Colts, this time on the road. But it was far more significant as the New York Giants defeated them 45-33, officially eliminating the Colts from playoff contention. The head coach was forced to answer a tough question about his future with the team.

After the defeat, Steichen faced a barrage of questions, including one from James Boyd of The Athletic, who asked if he was concerned about the security of his job with the Colts. Steichen simply responded, saying, “I control what I can control.”

Despite the tough loss to the Giants, the head coach didn’t hesitate to send a clear message about what needs to happen for the Colts to improve. He said, “It was disappointing as it gets. And that’s the way of a football team. I always say that. I got to be better, we all got to be better.” For Steichen, it’s a group effort where everyone has to contribute.

The Giants’ performance was exceptional, with Drew Lock throwing four touchdown passes and rushing for another, along with a 100-yard punt return touchdown that left everyone in awe. But for the Colts’ head coach, they didn’t have any issues despite some missed tackles and missed opportunities.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 29: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts and head coach Brian Daboll meet after the Giants beat the Colts 45-33 at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Colts to Play Jaguars in January

The Colts’ final game of the 2024 NFL season will be at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game that could be the last for some of the team’s players and possibly members of the coaching staff. Announcements from owner Jim Irsay are still pending.

Four Years Without Playoffs for the Colts

The Colts haven’t reached the playoffs in four years, with their last appearance coming in the 2020 season when they lost in the Wild Card round to the Buffalo Bills. It’s worth noting that the Colts hadn’t experienced a playoff drought like this since the stretch between 1988 and 1994, when they missed the postseason for five consecutive seasons.