Some players in the NFL have forgiven them things that killed other players' careers. Those players who were not allowed to play anymore were able to continue playing with a second chance.

The National Football League is usually harsh with most of the players and the disciplining they apply to players who break "the rules". But some players, despite regretting their mistakes, were never able to play in the league or simply were never the same again.

But not everything is the fault of the NFL since some players who spent time behind bars for some reason never returned to play at the same level as in their best years. Michael Vick's case was special and some consider it unique after he was in prison and returned to the NFL.

Some cases were bad decisions by the franchises, other cases were completely the fault of the players. Players who deserve a second chance are numbered on the fingers of our hands, but there are plenty of head coaches who have been wrongfully fired.

Six NFL players and coaches that deserved another chance