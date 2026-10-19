Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
NFL

Starting and backup QBs on 49ers vs Commanders depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 6 MNF

The San Francisco 49ers host the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium, looking to remain undefeated in the 2026 NFL season.

Kyle Shanahan (L) Dan Quinn (R).
© Getty ImagesKyle Shanahan (L) Dan Quinn (R).

The NFL’s Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup features an exciting showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders. As expected, both teams are set to start their franchise quarterbacks, with Brock Purdy leading the home team and Jayden Daniels taking the reins for the visiting side.

In the Bay Area, things appear to be a bit clearer when it comes to the depth chart. The primary backup, if needed, is veteran Mac Jones, while Kurtis Rourke sits further down the pecking order, listed as the emergency quarterback.

+ Follow us

For Dan Quinn, the situation changed following Marcus Mariota’s injury. Athan Kaliakmanis moved up to become Daniels’ primary backup, while Colson Yankoff, who typically plays tight end, could serve as the emergency quarterback if needed.

San Francisco 49ersWashington Commanders
QB1Brock PurdyJayden Daniels
QB2Mac JonesAthan Kaliakmanis
QB3Kurtis Rourke
Brock Purdy and Jayden Daniels

Brock Purdy (L) Jayden Daniels (R).

Purdy looks to maintain his MVP-caliber form

Brock Purdy has been absolute money to start the 2026 season, leading the undefeated 49ers to a 5-0 record while putting up major MVP-caliber numbers. Through five games, Purdy has been lethal through the air, throwing for 1,196 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and just 2 interceptions while completing 69% of his passes and sitting near the top of the league with an elite 119.3 passer rating.

Coming off a gritty divisional win over Seattle where he tossed another two scores, Purdy looks to keep that momentum rolling against a vulnerable Commanders defense. With the way he’s been dissecting secondary coverage, extending plays with his feet, and protecting the football, he’s poised to keep the Shanahan offense firing on all cylinders.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers.

Daniels has taken Commanders’ offense to another level

Getting Jayden Daniels back on the field after his injury scare has instantly raised the ceiling for this Washington offense. Daniels didn’t look like he missed a beat in his return game against the Giants, dissecting the defense for 199 passing yards with a sharp 68% completion rate (17-of-25).

But the real game-changer was his elite dual-threat dynamic—he tore up the ground game with 103 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, including a electric 38-yard house call that completely shifted the energy on the sideline.

Bringing total dual-threat chaos, zero turnovers, and a pristine 91.9 passer rating to the table, Daniels proved that when he’s under center, this unit goes from predictable to nearly impossible to slow down.

Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders

Key takeaways

  • Athan Kaliakmanis became Washington’s primary backup quarterback following an injury to Marcus Mariota.
  • Brock Purdy led San Francisco to a 5-0 start with 1,196 passing yards.
  • Jayden Daniels posted 199 passing yards and 103 rushing yards in his return.
Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions