Starting and backup QBs on 49ers vs Commanders depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 6 MNF

The San Francisco 49ers host the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium, looking to remain undefeated in the 2026 NFL season.

The NFL’s Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup features an exciting showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders. As expected, both teams are set to start their franchise quarterbacks, with Brock Purdy leading the home team and Jayden Daniels taking the reins for the visiting side.

In the Bay Area, things appear to be a bit clearer when it comes to the depth chart. The primary backup, if needed, is veteran Mac Jones, while Kurtis Rourke sits further down the pecking order, listed as the emergency quarterback.

For Dan Quinn, the situation changed following Marcus Mariota’s injury. Athan Kaliakmanis moved up to become Daniels’ primary backup, while Colson Yankoff, who typically plays tight end, could serve as the emergency quarterback if needed.

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San Francisco 49ers Washington Commanders QB1 Brock Purdy Jayden Daniels QB2 Mac Jones Athan Kaliakmanis QB3 Kurtis Rourke –

Brock Purdy (L) Jayden Daniels (R).

Purdy looks to maintain his MVP-caliber form

Brock Purdy has been absolute money to start the 2026 season, leading the undefeated 49ers to a 5-0 record while putting up major MVP-caliber numbers. Through five games, Purdy has been lethal through the air, throwing for 1,196 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and just 2 interceptions while completing 69% of his passes and sitting near the top of the league with an elite 119.3 passer rating.

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Coming off a gritty divisional win over Seattle where he tossed another two scores, Purdy looks to keep that momentum rolling against a vulnerable Commanders defense. With the way he’s been dissecting secondary coverage, extending plays with his feet, and protecting the football, he’s poised to keep the Shanahan offense firing on all cylinders.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers.

Daniels has taken Commanders’ offense to another level

Getting Jayden Daniels back on the field after his injury scare has instantly raised the ceiling for this Washington offense. Daniels didn’t look like he missed a beat in his return game against the Giants, dissecting the defense for 199 passing yards with a sharp 68% completion rate (17-of-25).

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But the real game-changer was his elite dual-threat dynamic—he tore up the ground game with 103 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, including a electric 38-yard house call that completely shifted the energy on the sideline.

Bringing total dual-threat chaos, zero turnovers, and a pristine 91.9 passer rating to the table, Daniels proved that when he’s under center, this unit goes from predictable to nearly impossible to slow down.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders

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Key takeaways