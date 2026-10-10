NY Giants’ Abdul Carter warns Jayden Daniels but remains cautious about Commanders QB

The Washington Commanders will have Jayden Daniels back, and Abdul Carter is already looking ahead to the matchup against his New York Giants.

The Washington Commanders are back on their home turf, and Dan Quinn has confirmed the highly anticipated return of Jayden Daniels. One player already looking forward to this matchup is Abdul Carter, who, while showing respect for the quarterback, knows he will face a tough challenge against the New York Giants’ defense.

“A lot of good things,” Carter said when anticipating Sunday’s game at Northwestern Stadium, via NJ Advance Media. “A lot of good things for us — and bad things for him.”

While Carter is confident in what he and his teammates can bring to the field, he also acknowledges that Daniels is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and that stopping him will be no easy task.

Advertisement

“If he’s feeling like himself, obviously he’s going to be a threat,” Carter also added. “He can hurt you with his arm and legs. But it’s going to be interesting to see how he handles playing with that elbow. Whenever we get close to him, we’re going to make it an emphasis to get hands on him, make him feel us, put him on the ground.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders

“They’re probably just going to scheme to get it out quick, keep him out of harm’s way. Which is going to be hard, because given how he plays, he wants to create plays, extend plays. So that’s going to be tough with his injury. We’ll see how it works.”

Advertisement

Carter is still looking to find his best form

In the early stretch of this 2026 season, Abdul Carter has posted around 9 tackles, 1 sack, and 11 pressures off the edge through his snap count with the Giants. While his underlying rush metrics show promise—ranking inside the top 10 in overall PFF pass-rush grade—he’s still searching for that consistent game-wrecking rhythm and trying to convert those close disruptions into raw, back-to-back sack numbers week in and week out.

Daniels is ready to return

Jayden Daniels gave Washington a quick scare early in the 2026 season when he suffered a dislocated left elbow (his non-throwing arm) during their Week 2 clash against the Dallas Cowboys in mid-September. Luckily, it wasn’t a long-term setback—he avoided injured reserve and only missed two weeks of action, sitting out games against the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts.

After that brief two-game pause on the sidelines, he got the green light to head back out on the field for Week 5 rocking a protective sleeve on his elbow.

Advertisement

Key takeaways