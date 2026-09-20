Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
NFL

What happened to Saquon Barkley? Eagles RB depth chart vs Titans today

Saquon Barkley is questionable to return to the Philadelphia Eagles vs Tennessee Titans game.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesSaquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley is questionable to return to the Philadelphia Eagles vs Tennessee Titans game due to an arm stinger. Hence, the team from the City of Brotherly Love will have to go with the rest of the RB depth chart available.

  • Saquon Barkley
  • Will Shipley
  • Tank Bigsby
+ Follow us

This is a developing story…

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions