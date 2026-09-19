Hollywood Brown says he is ready for Eagles, Nick Sirianni if called upon for Week 2 against Titans

Hollywood Brown did not see any action in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 1 victory, but he is available to Nick Sirianni if called upon against the Tennessee Titans.

The Philadelphia Eagles began their campaign with the goal of taking control of the NFC East, earning a narrow victory over the Washington Commanders. Hollywood Brown did not see any game action, but he revealed that he is still waiting for his opportunity from Nick Sirianni, which could come in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.

“That I don’t know,” Brown said, via Ryan Novozinsky of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I just got to come to work. If it do, it do. If it don’t, it don’t.” The wide receiver is the Eagles’ primary option behind DeVonta Smith on the depth chart.

Sirianni and his players will travel to Nissan Stadium for one of the early games on Sunday’s NFL schedule. Will Brown finally see some action on the field against the Titans?

Advertisement

Sirianni did not use Brown in the season opener

DeVonta Smith was pretty low-key but clutch when needed in that tight 24-22 win over the Commanders, hauling in 3 receptions on 6 targets for 53 yards. He averaged a solid 17.7 yards per catch, highlighted by a huge 31-yard grab late in the third quarter that kept a drive alive and set up a key field goal.

DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass.

While he didn’t find the end zone or blow up the stat sheet, he moved the chains when Jalen Hurts needed a big play. Sirianni said to the press that they “obviously want to get him (Hollywood Brown) into the football game because his speed is real,” but that the rotations “just didn’t work out that way” last Sunday.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Eagles?

First up, the Eagles hit the road to take on the Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, followed by a Monday Night Football trip to Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears on September 28.

They return home to Lincoln Financial Field to face the Los Angeles Rams on October 4, before hopping across the pond to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 11. Finally, they head back to Philly to wrap up this five-game stretch against the Carolina Panthers at the Linc on October 18.