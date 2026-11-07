NY Giants’ Devin Singletary warns Eagles ahead of crucial Week 9 divisional game: ‘I know what I can do’

The New York Giants travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles, hoping Devin Singletary can deliver a strong performance out of the backfield.

Although the New York Giants recently received encouraging news regarding Cam Skattebo‘s status for Week 9, John Harbaugh will likely rely on Devin Singletary as one of his primary options in the backfield. With the goal of taking down the Philadelphia Eagles, the veteran running back made it clear that he believes in his ability to come out on top at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I know what I can do,” Singletary said, per the New York Post. “I want to be able to display that.” After playing a key role in the Giants‘ comeback against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, the RB is looking to reclaim his status as a major contributor for Big Blue.

Being pushed down the depth chart hasn’t discouraged Singletary. In fact, he has tried to remain optimistic about his opportunities, and now is his chance to shine in the ground game while hoping JJ McCarthy can rely on him when the plays unfold.

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“I just stayed positive because that’s who I am,” he said. “Do you want it to go down like this? No, but it’s the nature of the beast. I wouldn’t say (it was) frustrating. It’s how the game goes. A lot of competition, deep backfield. When that opportunity comes, you want to be ready instead of being so mad or sad that you can’t capture the moment when it’s here.”

Devin Singletary #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball for a touchdown.

Singletary’s experience makes a difference

Devin Singletary has been holding down a solid rotational role in the Giants’ backfield, posting 80 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries (averaging a crisp 4.4 yards per attempt) along with 8 receptions for 55 yards and another score through his appearances.

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Even though Cam Skattebo takes a lot of the heavy lifting, Singletary’s 8 years of NFL experience are absolute gold for Big Blue—especially with Tyrone Tracy Jr. sidelined on IR. “Motor” brings steady veteran leadership, reliable pass-blocking on third downs, and a safe pair of hands that keeps the offense balanced and steady whenever he takes the field.

Key takeaways

Devin Singletary will be relied on by John Harbaugh against the Philadelphia Eagles.

on by John Harbaugh against the Philadelphia Eagles. Devin Singletary stayed positive despite being pushed down the New York Giants’ depth chart.

despite being pushed down the New York Giants’ depth chart. 80 rushing yards and a touchdown have been recorded by Devin Singletary this season.