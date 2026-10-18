Starting and backup QBs on Jaguars vs Texans depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 6

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans face off in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans are set to face off in another NFL regular-season game outside the United States, this time at Wembley Stadium in London. For this crucial matchup, both Liam Coen and DeMeco Ryans will rely on their star players: Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud.

Both teams have intriguing options as their primary backups. For the Jaguars, Quinn Ewers is listed as Lawrence’s primary backup on the depth chart, while Davis Mills fills that role for Stroud and the Texans.

As for the emergency QB role, if needed, both teams have options on their practice squads, although none are listed on the official depth chart. Jacksonville has Nick Mullens and Joey Aguilar, while the Texans have Mark Gronowski.

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Jacksonville Jaguars Houston Texans QB1 Trevor Lawrence CJ Stroud QB2 Quinn Ewers Davis Mills QB3 – –

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars and C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans

Lawrence’s outstanding season so far

Trevor Lawrence is having a stellar start to the 2026 season, leading the Jaguars to an impressive 4–1 record through five games. He’s operating with incredible efficiency, completing 67.1% of his passes (96 of 143) for 1,174 yards, 10 touchdowns, and only 3 interceptions.

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Averaging 8.2 yards per attempt with a sharp 106.8 passer rating, “Sunshine” is taking care of the football and making big-time throws when it counts—highlighted by a explosive 4-TD game in Week 1 and a clutch 331-yard performance to edge out the Eagles.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars enters the field.

CJ Stroud is starting to regain his form

C.J. Stroud has bounce backed in a big way to start the 2026 season. Through five games, he’s stacked up 1,402 passing yards (ranking top-5 in the NFL) with a 64.3% completion rate, 6 passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions for a clean 98.1 passer rating. Even with Houston off to a tough 1–4 start, Stroud has elevated the offense by playing hyper-efficient, disciplined football—sharpening his pre-snap reads, protecting the ball, and consistently pushing deep downfield with an aggressive 10.6 average depth of target.

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He’s also using his legs to extend plays and scramble for key first downs, single-handedly keeping the Texans competitive in close games and proving he can carry the unit when needed.

CJ Stroud of Houston Texans.

Key takeaways

Jacksonville and Houston play at Wembley Stadium in London for NFL Week 6.

for NFL Week 6. Trevor Lawrence leads the Jaguars to a 4–1 record with 1,174 passing yards.

with 1,174 passing yards. C.J. Stroud has stacked up 1,402 passing yards and zero interceptions for Houston.