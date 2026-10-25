Why isn’t Zach Charbonnet playing today for Seahawks vs Chiefs in Week 7 Sunday Night Football of 2026 NFL season?

The Seattle Seahawks enter a high-stakes Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs with a severely depleted backfield. Running back Zach Charbonnet has been officially ruled out for Week 7 as he continues to recover from a major knee injury sustained during the closing weeks of the 2025 campaign.

Charbonnet’s prolonged absence stems from a complex right knee injury suffered in Week 17 last December, which involved a torn ACL and secondary structural damage. The recovery timeline for the 25-year-old power back was initially projected at nine to twelve months following offseason surgery. While Charbonnet avoided starting the 2026 season on the Reserve/PUP list, head coach Mike Macdonald and Seattle’s medical staff have adopted a cautious approach to prevent long-term setbacks or compensation injuries.

Losing Charbonnet for another crucial prime-time contest compounds an already difficult personnel situation in Seattle’s backfield. Following the offseason departure of Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III to Kansas City, Charbonnet was slated to step into a primary bell-cow role. Instead, his extended rehab has forced Seattle to scramble for backfield answers amidst a frustrating three-game losing streak.

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Who is Seahawks starting RB vs Chiefs?

With both Zach Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price ruled out for Sunday night, Emanuel Wilson takes the field as the Seattle Seahawks’ starting running back against the Chiefs. Wilson, who was acquired mid-season to bolster depth, steps directly into the spotlight behind quarterback Sam Darnold.

Seattle’s running game struggles leave no margin for error at 3-3

The absence of Charbonnet and Walker’s loss has exposed a major vulnerability in Mike Macdonald’s offense. Without a threat in the run game, opposing defenses have dropped extra coverage into the secondary, forcing Sam Darnold into high-risk passing situations.

Sitting at 3-3 after a strong start to the year, Seattle faces a zero-margin-for-error scenario in the NFC West. Facing Kenneth Walker and a disciplined 5-0 Chiefs front seven on national television, Wilson and the Seahawks’ offensive line must generate early push to keep the game plan balanced and stay competitive in Kansas City.

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