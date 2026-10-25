Why did Kenneth Walker leave the Seahawks to sign with Chiefs in 2026 NFL season?

Eight months after winning Super Bowl LX MVP honors with the Seattle Seahawks, Kenneth Walker III returns to Lumen Field as a Chief.

The narrative surrounding Kenneth Walker III’s return to Lumen Field stands out as one of the most compelling storylines of the 2026 NFL season. Just eight months after leading the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl LX championship and earning Super Bowl MVP honors, the star running back takes the field in Seattle wearing a Kansas City Chiefs uniform.

Walker’s addition has transformed Andy Reid’s offense, powering Kansas City to an undefeated 5-0 start while catapulting the 26-year-old rusher into early MVP consideration. Walker leads the NFL in rushing yards with 665 yards and eight total touchdowns through five games, revitalizing a Chiefs ground attack that lacked punch last season. Meanwhile, Seattle has stumbled to a 3-3 record, struggling to generate offensive consistency without their former star back.

With Sam Darnold struggling and the Seahawks’ run game ranking near the bottom of the league, front-office observers continue to question how a defending champion allowed its primary offensive playmaker to walk away.

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Why did Kenneth Walker leave Seahawks?

Kenneth Walker left the Seahawks because Seattle’s front office opted not to offer him a contract extension before he hit open free agency. Despite Walker’s postseason performance—including a 135-yard outing in Super Bowl LX—Seattle’s management adhered strictly to positional valuation models, choosing not to commit top-tier financial capital to the running back position.

With Seattle allowing Walker to test the market, the Kansas City Chiefs acted decisively. Looking to upgrade their ground game after a disappointing 2025 campaign, general manager Brett Veach signed Walker to a three-year, $45 million contract featuring $28.7 million in guaranteed money.

Several key factors drove the separation:

No Extension Offer: According to multiple reports, Seattle never extended an official multi-year offer to Walker prior to free agency, allowing him to walk without a bidding war.

According to multiple reports, Seattle never extended an official multi-year offer to Walker prior to free agency, allowing him to walk without a bidding war. Positional Allocation: Seattle leaned on a backfield rotation strategy with Zach Charbonnet , opting to allocate salary cap space toward defensive depth and offensive line assets rather than paying a premium running back market rate.

Seattle leaned on a backfield rotation strategy with , opting to allocate salary cap space toward defensive depth and offensive line assets rather than paying a premium running back market rate. Chiefs’ All-In Push: Kansas City presented a primary bell-cow role alongside Patrick Mahomes, giving Walker both financial security and an immediate opportunity to contend for back-to-back championships.

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How Kenneth Walker’s departure reshaped Chiefs and Seahawks in 2026

The financial decision has produced contrasting results for both organizations through the first month and a half of the regular season:

Kansas City’s Renaissance: Walker’s efficiency (6.3 yards per carry) has unlocked Kansas City’s play-action passing attack, taking pressure off Patrick Mahomes and establishing the Chiefs as clear Super Bowl contenders once again.

Walker’s efficiency (6.3 yards per carry) has unlocked Kansas City’s play-action passing attack, taking pressure off Patrick Mahomes and establishing the Chiefs as clear Super Bowl contenders once again. Seattle’s Backfield Struggles: Coupled with Zach Charbonnet’s recovery from a torn ACL and injuries to rookie draft capital, Seattle ranks 31st in EPA per rush, leaving Sam Darnold without a reliable ground foundation.

As Walker steps onto his former home turf in Week 7, his performance stands as a direct response to the front-office evaluation that let him leave.

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Key takeaways