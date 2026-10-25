RB depth charts for Seahawks vs Chiefs on SNF in Week 7 of 2026 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off on Sunday Night Football, bringing primetime action into Week 7.

Two of the most prominent teams in the NFL will face off on Sunday Night Football in Week 7 season tonight. The Kansas City Chiefs will put their unbeaten record on the line against the reigning, defending champions, the Seattle Seahawks, who will host them.

One of the main storylines surrounding this primetime encounter is the running backs. Especially, all the spotlight is on Kenneth Walker III. After helping the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl, and him being named the MVP of said game, he opted to part ways with the team.

Walker signed with the Chiefs and has been nothing short of elite since joining forces with Patrick Mahomes. Now, it’s time for the revenge game of Walker facing hiss former team, which has struggled to get a consistent running game since letting him go.

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Seahawks RB depth chart vs Chiefs

Without Walker, the Seahawks‘ running game has been heavily hampered. Also, Zach Charbonnet has been activated from PUP list, but he won’t be suiting up vs Chiefs. Hence, this is the Seahawks RB depth chart vs Chiefs:

In one less game this season than his former Seattle team, Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III has rushed for more yards and touchdowns than all the Seahawks RBs combined. But Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has more receiving yards and receiving touchdowns than all Chiefs WRs combined.… pic.twitter.com/NidGjMuhlJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2026

Emmanuel Wilson

George Holani

Velus Jones Jr.

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Chiefs RB depth chart vs Seahawks

To much of the Seahawks’ dismay, now Kenneth Walker is electrifying the league repping the Chiefs shirt. Now, he will definitely be trying to make the most against his former team. This is the Chiefs RB depth chart vs Seahawks:

Kenneth Walker III

Emmett Johnson

Jaydn Ott

Key takeaways

Kansas City Chiefs play Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 7.

on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. Kenneth Walker III won Super Bowl MVP before parting ways with the Seahawks.

before parting ways with the Seahawks. Zach Charbonnet will not suit up for Seattle despite activation from the PUP list.