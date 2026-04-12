Aaron Rodgers’ decision threatens to reshape Steelers QB pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to navigate uncertainty at quarterback heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, but their approach appears more measured than urgent.

Despite lacking a clear long-term answer at the position, and with a lot of rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers are not expected to force a solution early, choosing instead to remain flexible as the board unfolds.

That perspective was reinforced by analyst Matt Miller, who shed light on the team’s internal thinking. “The Steelers might not have a clear-cut quarterback of the future on the roster, but one internal source said that they won’t be forced to draft one this year. That source noted Pittsburgh will play the board first and that Will Howard, last year’s sixth-round pick, has fans in the front office.”

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Steelers believe in Will Howard

One key factor in that patience appears to be the presence of Will Howard as the Steelers see enough upside to keep developing the young quarterback. While Howard is far from a proven starter, internal belief in his potential may reduce the pressure to invest heavily in another prospect right away.

Who will be Steelers QB in 2026?

Aaron Rodgers is the favorite to be the Steelers’ quarterback in 2026, but if he suddenly changes his decision, everything points to Mike McCarthy giving the reins to Will Howard. The big question is whether they will take another QB in the later rounds of the draft.