Aaron Rodgers reportedly leaving Steelers’ decision open as 2026 NFL Draft looms

Aaron Rodgers’ potential return to the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers is creating waves across the league, but the veteran quarterback’s timetable is anything but clear. While Steelers owner Art Rooney II suggested weeks ago that he hoped Rodgers would make a decision before the 2026 NFL Draft, recent reporting from Adam Schefter indicates that there is no hard deadline for the quarterback.

Rodgers’ choice could take longer than expected, leaving the team in a state of uncertainty as they approach critical offseason decisions. “I don’t think there’s a deadline but I do think the Steelers would like to know before the draft. I don’t think it matters. I think if Aaron just dragged this into May or June, he could do that.”

The uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers is particularly important for Pittsburgh’s depth chart. If Rodgers ultimately decides not to sign, the Steelers would rely on second-year quarterback Will Howard and Mason Rudolph.

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Will Aaron Rodgers play in 2026?

The timing of Aaron Rodgers’ decision is influenced by multiple factors, including his recovery, offseason preparation, and personal considerations about playing another season. The Steelers’ front office is carefully weighing all options, knowing that a delayed decision could affect draft strategy and roster planning.

For the Steelers, planning without Rodgers means putting faith in the untested Howard, whose potential upside comes with the risk of rookie-level mistakes. Mason Rudolph could provide some stability, but the combination of a young quarterback and limited free-agent options leaves the team in a precarious position. Draft strategies and offseason moves could shift dramatically depending on Rodgers’ final decision.

Howard has shown significant potential but lacks NFL experience, and Rudolph provides veteran depth. The recent signing of Kirk Cousins with the Las Vegas Raiders means free agency no longer offers a solution, leaving Pittsburgh with limited options if Rodgers delays or opts out.

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Ultimately, according to Schefter’s report, Rodgers’ timeline could extend into May or June, giving him maximum flexibility while leaving Pittsburgh to prepare for any scenario. Again, a prolonged period of uncertainty.