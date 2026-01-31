Steelers new coach Mike McCarthy sends clear message about possible franchise QB for 2026 amid Aaron Rodgers’ retirement rumors

Mike McCarthy must make a very important decision about who will be his starting quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2026 season. Although everything seems to indicate that Aaron Rodgers will return, many fans and experts are calling for Will Howard to be given an opportunity in his second year in the NFL.

Howard had a strong college football career, playing at Kansas State and later leading Ohio State to a national championship. During an interview with Bob Pompeani of CBS Pittsburgh, McCarthy praised the young prospect.

“I love the way he plays the game. He definitely flashed during his time at Kansas State. Just the run that they went on as a football team at Ohio State. He obviously played his best at the most important time of the season. That’s something that you pay attention to, because this is about winning playoff games and championships.”

Who will be Steelers QB in 2026?

Aaron Rodgers appears set to be the Steelers’ quarterback in 2026, as multiple reports indicate he would return to the team thanks to the working relationship he built with Mike McCarthy in Green Bay.

However, in this scenario, a slow start with Rodgers could lead to Will Howard finally getting an opportunity in the NFL. For McCarthy, his experience in elimination games as Ohio State’s leader could be crucial for his future in Pittsburgh.

“I think you can always elevate a guy as they move through the regular season and so forth, but, the fact that he has that experience and he’s done it, that’s great to have. That’s a great asset to carry forward.”

