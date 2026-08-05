Steelers confirm surprising move with release of former first-round pick Darnell Savage

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue reshaping their roster ahead of the 2026 NFL season and have made another surprising personnel move. They have officially released veteran safety Darnell Savage, ending his brief stint in Pittsburgh before the regular season begins.

Savage entered the NFL as a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after being selected by the Green Bay Packers. Although expectations were high throughout his professional career, he never fully developed into the impact player many projected.

Now, after another stop with the Steelers, the former first-round selection is once again searching for a new opportunity. At the same time, Omar Khan and Mike McCarthy already found a possible replacement.

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Who did the Pittsburgh Steelers release?

The Pittsburgh Steelers release Darnell Savage in an unexpected move early in training camp. Savage spent five seasons with the Packers from 2019 through 2023 before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024.

During the 2025 season, he also had stints with both the Washington Commanders and the Buffalo Bills, continuing a career that has seen him move between several organizations over the past few years.

Who did the Steelers just sign?

Following Savage’s release, the Steelers announced the signing of veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who will now compete for a role in Pittsburgh’s secondary under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham

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Head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the move after practice, explaining why the Steelers decided to move on. “Well, I just think, number one he came fighting back from his injury and so forth. There are different types of things that you look for, as far as not only just on the defense but special teams. So, we gave him an opportunity, and we just felt that we wanted to move forward and give Jenkins an opportunity.”

McCarthy’s comments suggest the decision was based not only on defensive evaluations but also on special teams contributions as the Steelers finalize their roster before the start of the regular season.