Aaron Rodgers confirms retirement decision with Steelers is irreversible

Aaron Rodgers made another memorable appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, discussing a wide range of topics both on and off the field. Undoubtedly, the most controversial talk during training camp.

As the veteran quarterback prepares for what is expected to be his final NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one question continues to follow him everywhere: what comes next in 2027?

The uncertainty has been understandable. Rodgers publicly hinted at retirement before the 2025 season, only to return for one more run after the Steelers hired Mike McCarthy as head coach. This time, however, the future Hall of Famer left little room for interpretation.

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Will Aaron Rodgers retire after the 2026 season?

Yes. Aaron Rodgers will retire after the 2026 season. During The Pat McAfee Show live from Steelers training camp in Latrobe, fans began chanting: “One more year! One more year!”

Rodgers immediately shut down any hope that he would continue beyond the 2026 campaign. “Nah, it won’t be one more year. Thank you though. I’m going out after this. We’ll make a good year of this one.”

Rather than leaving the door open for another comeback, the quarterback made it clear that all of his attention is on making his final season count. The Steelers believe they have assembled a roster capable of competing for a championship, with Rodgers leading an offense featuring DK Metcalf and one of the league’s strongest defenses.

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If Rodgers’ plans do not change, the 2026 season will be remembered as the final chapter of one of the greatest quarterback careers in NFL history, and Pittsburgh’s last opportunity to help him end it with another Super Bowl trophy.