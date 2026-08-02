Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals his wife was the key to reunite with his family

Aaron Rodgers is entering what is expected to be the final season of his NFL career, but retirement almost came much sooner. At 42 years old, the veteran quarterback appeared ready to walk away from football before the Pittsburgh Steelers convinced him to return for one more season.

A major reason behind that decision was the arrival of new head coach Mike McCarthy, whose hiring reportedly played a key role in Rodgers reconsidering retirement.

Now, just weeks before the start of the 2026 season, Aaron Rodgers has gone viral for another reason after publicly reuniting with members of his family following years of distance. For the first time, the legend explained that one person was instrumental in making that reconciliation possible: his wife.

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Aaron Rodgers credits his wife for changing his life

Speaking about the emotional reunion with his family in an interview with Kyle Brandt, Aaron Rodgers revealed that marriage completely changed the way he viewed his relationships off the field.

“A big part of it was getting married and having those conversations with my wife that allowed me to open up to the possibility of coming together. It’s been a couple of years process, the conversations. I’ve been very closed off about that part of my life. I wanna keep it that way, but, there has been a narrative that’s gone off for too long that I wanted to kinda shut down. It’s been really beautiful to reconnect with them.”

Rodgers has rarely spoken publicly about his family life, making the comments particularly significant. “I gotta give my wife a lot of credit for the way that she loves and supports me. Having her by my side during this process has been really special.”

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A full-circle moment for Aaron Rodgers before his final season

Aaron Rodgers has described this stage of his life as a full-circle moment, one in which both his personal and professional worlds have come together. The veteran quarterback believes the stability he has found away from football could translate directly onto the field as he prepares for one final Super Bowl pursuit with the Steelers.

After years of uncertainty surrounding both his future and his personal life, Rodgers enters the 2026 season believing he is in the best place possible. The Steelers hope that renewed sense of peace will help the future Hall of Famer finish his remarkable career with one last championship run.