Steelers give update on QB Aaron Rodgers amid ongoing uncertainty

Aaron Rodgers continues to keep the Steelers waiting, and Omar Khan did little to calm concerns during his latest public comments. Speaking on ‘Deebo & Joe’, the podcast hosted by James Harrison and Joe Haden, the general manager offered another vague update about the team’s ongoing communication with the quarterback while avoiding any concrete timeline for a final decision.

“We’ve had communications with him and his agent. The one thing I’ll say is that this time of year is great for these young guys. We have a new coaching staff and these guys, the time that they’re spending getting to know each other and allowing our coaches to develop them and grow, not just the quarterbacks but all these guys, it’s very precious.”

While Khan attempted to highlight the value of rookie development during minicamp and upcoming OTAs, the response clearly felt like an effort to steer attention away from the real issue. The only actual update regarding Rodgers was that communication still exists between both sides, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers once again stuck in uncertainty at the most important position on the roster.

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Aaron Rodgers’ decision creates uncertainty for Steelers

The situation has now become familiar for the Steelers. Aaron Rodgers has once again taken his time before announcing a final decision about his future, forcing Pittsburgh to move through offseason workouts without knowing who their starting quarterback will be. Even with them publicly staying patient, the lack of clarity continues to hover over the franchise.

Khan doubled down on the importance of developing younger players during the interview. “It’s a great time of year, especially for those young guys. We’ve got a new coaching staff and there’s a lot of interacting going on and for them to get to know each other. I love this time of year.”

At least for now, the Steelers appear ready to focus heavily on the development of Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar while Rodgers continues weighing his options.

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If the uncertainty drags on much longer, the Steelers may have no choice but to seriously evaluate whether their future franchise quarterback could already be inside the building instead of waiting for the veteran star to finally make up his mind.