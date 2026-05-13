Steelers make roster move amid Aaron Rodgers’ rumors by waiving Cory Trice

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue making offseason roster moves while they remain surrounded by uncertainty at quarterback. According to ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor, general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike McCarthy have now decided to move on from cornerback Cory Trice.

“Steelers have waived CB Cory Trice with a failed physical, per the transactions wire. Trice has dealt with a slew of knee and hamstring injuries since being drafted by the Steelers in the 2023 seventh round. He played in six games, starting one, in 2024.”

The move marks another frustrating chapter for Trice, whose development was repeatedly interrupted by injuries after arriving in Pittsburgh as a seventh-round pick. Although he showed flashes of potential when healthy, availability ultimately became the biggest obstacle during his time with the Steelers.

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Steelers defense facing pressure despite star-studded roster

The timing of the move also comes while most of the attention around the Steelers remains focused on Aaron Rodgers and the uncertainty surrounding the veteran quarterback’s future. However, Pittsburgh’s problems go far beyond the quarterback position entering the new season.

Despite being the highest-paid defensive unit in the NFL, the Steelers defense underperformed throughout the 2025 season and failed to consistently dominate games the way many expected. That disappointment becomes even more concerning considering the amount of star power on the roster.

Players like T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Patrick Queen, Alex Highsmith, Jalen Ramsey, and Joey Porter Jr. headline a defense that was expected to carry the team but instead struggled to meet expectations in key moments.

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While Rodgers continues dominating headlines, the Steelers still face major questions about whether their expensive defense can finally perform at an elite level again and win a Super Bowl.