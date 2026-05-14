Reported NFL schedule counts on Aaron Rodgers returning to Steelers for 2026 season

Although Aaron Rodgers has yet to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL schedule is putting pressure on the organization and quarterback to figure things out.

The NFL has yet to officially release the full schedule for the 2026 season, but leaks have already taken over social media. Among the many reported matchups, the Pittsburgh Steelers may have learned they are in for a grueling stretch late in the season, which only adds to the organization’s pressure to re-sign Aaron Rodgers.

According to a report from Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball on X), the Steelers could be set to play in four primetime or standalone games during the middle and late stretch of the 2026 NFL season.

Based on his information, Pittsburgh would take on Cincinnati on Sunday Night Football in Week 10, host Denver on Black Friday in Week 12, face Houston at home on Sunday Night Football in Week 13, and travel to Jacksonville for Monday Night Football in Week 14.

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All of that is without taking into consideration that the Steelers will also make NFL history by playing in France against the Saints in Week 7. Needless to say, Pittsburgh would spend plenty of time on national television next season.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

What it means for Rodgers, Steelers

When putting two and two together, it feels like all signs point to the league having some intel—or at the very least being very optimistic—that Rodgers will return to the City of Bridges. Otherwise, scheduling the Steelers for so many primetime matchups may not make much sense.

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Indeed, Pittsburgh has one of the most devoted fan bases in the nation and draws viewers from all across the globe, but the league could still come up with better primetime products than rolling the dice on a Steelers squad that may head into the season with Mason Rudolph, Drew Allar, or Will Howard as QB1.

NFL schedule release is often very telling

The NFL’s schedule release often helps paint a clearer picture of where each team stands, and this year may be no different for the Steelers. If they indeed face the schedule reported by Warren Sharp, it could be a good sign that Rodgers is coming back—or at least a strong wake-up call for the front office to speed up negotiations. There is little certainty surrounding what is causing the holdup, but somebody has to give.

The Steelers could learn a lesson from the city’s geography. If the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers can converge to form the Ohio River, why can’t Rodgers and the Steelers meet somewhere in the middle and put the drama to rest?