Steelers will have surprising QB visit before 2026 NFL Draft amid Aaron Rodgers’ rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue evaluating quarterback options as they search for a potential franchise player for the future. While the organization still waits for clarity on Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers have been linked to several prospects ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, signaling they are keeping their options open.

According to a report from Bo Marchionte, Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green is among the players drawing interest from Pittsburgh after a strong pre-draft process. “Per source: Arkansas QB Taylen Green is set for Top 30 visits with the Steelers, Cowboys, Dolphins and Ravens as he continues to draw interest across the league after tremendous NFL Combine.”

The visit highlights how the Steelers are doing extensive homework at the position. Although they have been connected to Ty Simpson, it appears unlikely the team would spend a first-round pick on a quarterback, which could make mid-round options like Green more realistic.

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Will the Steelers draft a QB?

Tayler Green could emerge as a potential target in the later rounds if the Steelers decide to add developmental depth. His athletic profile and upside make him an intriguing option for a team still trying to define the long-term direction at quarterback.

The Steelers also have Will Howard on the roster, and Mike McCarthy has publicly shown confidence in the second-year quarterback and former Ohio State national champion. That situation reduces urgency but does not eliminate the possibility of drafting another passer.

With uncertainty surrounding Rodgers and multiple prospects under evaluation, the Steelers appear to be building contingency plans. Green’s visit suggests Mike McCarthy and Pittsburgh are preparing for different scenarios as they continue searching for their quarterback of the future.