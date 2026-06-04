Steelers might get calls to trade LB Alex Highsmith

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have created an unexpected storyline with their decision to sign Nick Herbig to a massive new contract extension. Shortly after the deal became public, NFL analyst Bill Barnwell suggested that many teams could begin exploring whether Alex Highsmith is available via trade.

“Herbig is a great player. Think there will be teams calling the Steelers about Alex Highsmith if they aren’t already.” The speculation is easy to understand. Herbig’s new four-year extension could be worth as much as $100 million, a stunning commitment for a player who is not a full-time starter.

With T.J. Watt and Highsmith already on the roster, some around the league immediately wondered whether the Steelers could eventually move one of their veteran pass rushers, particularly Highsmith.

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Will Steelers trade Alex Highsmith?

The financial situation makes the discussion even more intriguing about a possible trade. Alex Highsmith signed a four-year, $68 million extension in 2023, a deal that now looks like a bargain compared to the money recently handed to Herbig.

While Watt earns roughly $41 million per season and Herbig is now positioned around $25 million annually, Highsmith remains at approximately $17 million per year.

What’s remarkable is that Highsmith was actually Pittsburgh’s most productive pass rusher in 2025. He led the team with 9.5 sacks, finishing ahead of Herbig’s 7.5 and Watt’s 7. As a result, it is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the possibility that he could seek a significant raise in the near future.

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That is why Barnwell’s observation matters. If the Steelers do not reach a new agreement, Highsmith will likely pursue a massive contract extension after the 2026 season. Pittsburgh could instead choose to capitalize on his value now, potentially receiving significant draft compensation while avoiding another expensive long-term commitment on an already costly defense.