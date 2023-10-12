Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings didn’t expect to be 1-4. However, that’s the reality of a team which suddenly cannot win close matchups. Last Sunday, they fell again 27-20 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2022, the Vikings were specialists in one-score games. They conquered the NFC North thanks to a 13-4 record, but were shockingly eliminated at home by the New York Giants in the playoffs.

Now, in a season with no more margin of error, the NFL rumors point out at a possible rebuilding process for the Vikings. Of course, if that happens, Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson might be traded.

Kirk Cousins gets brutally honest about possible trade from Vikings

Considering Kirk Cousins’ contract might be voided next March, the Vikings are fully aware that the quarterback is close of free agency. That’s why, in order to get something in return, a trade might be in place.

The NFL’s trade deadline is October 31. If Minnesota fail to turnaround their season in the upcoming weeks, anything is possible. It’s important to remember that the star has a no-trade clause in his contract. However, Cousins isn’t bothered by all that noise.

“You know, I am just very focused on the Bears and going 1-0 this week. Anything else is not worth my time or energy or attention. Ignorance is bliss. I’m just really ignorant. I don’t really have access to a whole lot, and I try to do that by design. So it’s pretty intentional. I really don’t know what’s going on.”