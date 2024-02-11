She made it on time. After days of speculation due to her shows in Japan, Taylor Swift ultimately managed to show up at Allegiant Stadium to support Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.

The popular singer was seen entering the stadium next to American rapper Ice Spice, actress Blake Lively, stylist and designer Ashley Avignone (a close friend of her), and Taylor’s mother, Andrea Swift.

But it turns out that pretty much the entire family will be watching the game, as Taylor’s father Scott, Travis’ brother Jason Kelce and the Eagles center’s wife Kylie Kelce were also seen in the suite.

Taylor Swift is in Donna Kelce’s Facebook header

One of the most interesting storylines about the Kelce-Swift relationship is how their relatives have embraced the couple. Travis’ mother Donna, for instance, was seen next to Taylor watching many Chiefs’ games this season.

Donna Kelce even made the Swifties happy with a social media move, updating her Facebook header with a picture with Taylor and all those celebrating the Chiefs’ win over the Ravens in the 2023 AFC Championship Game.

“That was a picture where all of us were so excited that were in the suite, and we were so excited that we made it to the Super Bowl that we just took a shot of everybody that was there,” Donna said, via ET Online. “So it wasn’t anything calculating or anything like that. It was just everybody that was supporting my son, and I was so happy to put that picture on Facebook, yes.”

“I’ve got a few [selfies with Taylor] here and there,” Donna added.