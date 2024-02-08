Taylor Swift could boost the Super Bowl ratings to unprecedented levels next Sunday when Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers.

However, the big question is if the famous singer will arrive on time to Las Vegas considering she has scheduled a concert in Japan just hours before the big game.

The Chiefs are just one victory way of becoming a new dynasty in the NFL. That hasn’t happened since the New England Patriots of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. Swift cannot miss this historic date for his boyfriend.

Will Taylor Swift arrive on time to watch Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift will definitely arrive on time to attend the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11. There’s a safe path in which she should travel without pressure from Japan.

Swift plays the last concert at Tokyo Dome on February 10 at 6 PM (local time) and then she will get on her private plane for a 12-hour flight to the United States. Considering the world time zones, Taylor has a lot of margin.

When the concert starts on Saturday in Japan, Taylor Swift will be 17 hours ahead of local time in Las Vegas. For example, if the singer boards the plane at 11 PM (time of Japan), she would be at 6 AM (time of Las Vegas) still on Saturday. More than a day before the Super Bowl.

Japan knows Taylor Swift will be at the Super Bowl

Even the Embassy of Japan in the United States is convinced Taylor Swift will make it to the Super Bowl as the social media team posted an incredible message about the situation with a lot of reference to her songs.

“The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on February 10th to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII.”

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.”

“We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”