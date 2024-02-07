Travis Kelce can’t seem to avoid questions related to his relationship with Taylor Swift even in Super Bowl LVIII week. Speaking to reporters, the Kansas City Chiefs star has been asked who will get a ring first: his girlfriend, or the San Francisco 49ers. “I’m focused on getting this ring,” Kelce said. “That’s all my mind is focused on right now.”

Kelce, 34, has constantly made headlines since he and Swift made their relationship public. The popular singer has attended many of his games throughout the season, with the cameras making sure to capture her every time she was on attendance.

The couple seems to have no problem with all the attention around them, as they understand is part of being famous for what they do. But it’s still too soon to talk about marriage, especially when the tight end is just days away from pursuing a third Super Bowl victory.

Tony Romo roots for Kelce, Swift to get married

Curiously, former NFL quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo has called Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s “wife” twice. It happened in December, during two different games of the Chiefs. On Tuesday, he explained to reporters that he referred to her like that because he wants the couple to be together in the long run.

“I root for them to get married,” Romo said, via Entertainment Tonight. “Cause they’re not married, guys, I was joking.”

Swift has drawn praise for her support of Kelce throughout the season, just like the tight end traveled to Argentina during a bye week to watch one of her shows. The couple also left a sweet image after the AFC Championship Game, as they celebrated together the Chiefs’ ticket to Super Bowl LVIII.

“I just sit there and, you know, think about her gift and her ability to create and make something that so many people love, and I think it’s just really unique to find or be around anybody on Earth who has the ability to have a talent at that level. And so Travis has the same thing as a tight end, and you know, I root for them. I like them both and I think they’re both amazing people,” Romo added.

Swift will hold concerts in Japan the days prior to the 2024 Super Bowl, so whether she makes it on time to Las Vegas remains to be seen. Either way, the couple looks happy with the way things are right now, so any other plans will probably have to wait.