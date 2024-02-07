Travis Kelce explains how Taylor Swift put a lot of pressure on him to win the Super Bowl

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have been sensational in the playoffs and now they’re just one victory away of another championship. Next Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Andy Reid and the Chiefs’ offense were constantly criticized during the regular season, especially after the big amount of passes dropped in key moments. However, Mahomes always believed in his group of wide receivers and the legendary tight end.

Of course, a third Super Bowl in five years will represent the birth of a new dynasty in the NFL. Since the New England Patriots of Tom Brady, nobody has been close to those accolades.

Furthermore, in such a special season, Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stories for Chiefs Kingdom. That’s why Travis Kelce has been on the spotlight at Las Vegas.

Travis Kelce feels Taylor Swift’s pressure to win the Super Bowl

In a hilarious moment before the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce acknowledged Taylor Swift’s historic night at the Grammys, where she won Album of the Year for a record fourth time, puts a little bit of pressure on him.

“She’s unbelievable. She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home some hardware too. Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life. It’s been fun to gather the Swifties into Chiefs Kingdom. It’s been cool to just experience all that.”

Kelce admitted that Taylor Swift really enjoys NFL games and is already a passionate fan of football. This was the tight end’s answer when asked about the possibility of this being the most watched Super Bowl thanks to the singer.

“She seems to be enjoying the games. She’s a part of Chiefs Kingdom right now. It’s fun seeing her enjoy the game of football knowing that it’s kind of new to her life.”