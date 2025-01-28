The Super Bowl isn’t just a game—it’s a cultural phenomenon. With so much attention, myths and misconceptions are bound to emerge. Let’s tackle some of the most common Super Bowl myths and separate fact from fiction.

Halftime bathroom breaks overwhelm sewage systems

A well-known myth circulating during Super Bowl time is the idea that the mass bathroom breaks taken during halftime overwhelm sewage systems across the country. While this claim has been widely spread,municipal water authorities, including those cited by 10News, have debunked this myth.

According to reports, although there is a slight increase in water usage during halftime, it does not result in any significant pressure on sewage systems. The increase is simply part of normal, everyday fluctuations in water usage, with no failures directly attributed to the event. So, while you might be rushing to the bathroom with millions of other viewers, the pipes are just fine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Super Bowl is the most watched sporting event globally

While the Super Bowl is undoubtedly one of the most-watched events in the U.S., it doesn’t claim the title of the most-watched sporting event on the global stage. As LX News points out, events like the FIFA World Cup Final and the Olympics consistently attract larger international audiences.

Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Patrick Mahomes #15 and teammates after catching the game-winning touchdown pass during Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Super Bowl’s viewership is strong domestically, but when comparing its numbers to the worldwide reach of the World Cup or the Olympics, it falls behind. Therefore, while the Super Bowl is a global spectacle, it isn’t quite the reigning champion in terms of worldwide viewers.

Advertisement

Super Bowl sunday is the biggest day for food consumption in the U.S.

Super Bowl Sunday is renowned for its massive food consumption, but contrary to popular belief, it does not hold the crown as the biggest food day in the U.S. LX News reveals that Thanksgiving consistently outpaces Super Bowl Sunday in terms of total food consumption.

Advertisement

Super Bowl Sunday, however, still claims second place, with millions of Americans enjoying snacks, wings, pizza and more during the big game. While it may not be the absolute top day, Super Bowl Sunday remains a massive culinary event, particularly in the realm of snack foods and party platters.

The ‘Super Bowl hangover’ affects the losing team’s next season

A commonly held belief is that the losing team in the Super Bowl will suffer a “Super Bowl hangover”, leading to a poor performance in the following season. However, as Sporting News points out, this idea is more myth than reality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII. (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

While there are occasional examples of teams struggling after a Super Bowl loss, historical data shows that many losing teams actually bounce back with strong seasons.

Advertisement

The phenomenon is often exaggerated, as it occurs in only a small number of instances. Most teams, whether winners or losers, are quick to refocus and rebound, disproving the myth of the long-lasting “hangover”.

Advertisement

The Super Bowl host city’s team never plays in the game

The myth that the host city’s team never plays in the Super Bowl was widespread until recent years. According to Wikipedia, this superstition was broken in Super Bowl LV, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Rams followed suit in Super Bowl LVI, further dispelling the so-called “host city curse”. These two historic events prove that the host city’s team can not only participate in the game but can also emerge victorious, rewriting the narrative that had been in place for decades.

The ‘Super Bowl indicator’ predicts stock market performance

The idea that the outcome of the Super Bowl can predict the performance of the stock market is an entertaining theory but lacks any real substance. Financial experts, as noted in Investopedia, widely dismiss the “Super Bowl Indicator” as mere coincidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Caesars Superdome is being prepared for Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome on January 16, 2025. (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The concept posits that if the AFC wins, the stock market will perform well, while a victory by the NFC indicates a market downturn. However, financial experts argue that this correlation is purely random, with no solid evidence linking the outcome of the game to market trends. It’s simply a statistical anomaly with no predictive power.

Advertisement

NFL games are scripted

A popular conspiracy theory that gained traction in recent years claims that NFL games are scripted. This theory went viral after a satirical “script leak” was shared widely on social media, but as TalkSport reports, this idea is firmly debunked by players, analysts and officials within the league.

Advertisement

The notion that professional football games could be scripted or pre-determined is highly improbable, given the complexity and scale of the NFL. The league operates with an immense amount of unpredictability, with the outcome of games determined by the skill, effort, and strategy of the players rather than any pre-written script.

Advertisement

Super Bowl logos predict participating teams

Another urban legend surrounding the Super Bowl is that the logo for the event can predict which teams will participate. According to SportsKeeda, this is a misunderstanding of how logos are designed.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers throws the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The logo for each Super Bowl is created well in advance, influenced by the culture and landmarks of the host city. It is not designed based on which teams will be playing in the game.

The concept of a logo predicting future teams is a fun story, but it is simply not true, as logos are created with no knowledge of which teams will qualify.

Advertisement

The Super Bowl leads to a baby boom nine months later

The idea that Super Bowl victories lead to a baby boom nine months later is a fun and humorous myth, but Bustle explains that there is no data to support this claim. While the narrative of people celebrating by starting families might seem plausible, statistics do not show a notable increase in births following the Super Bowl. The idea is more folklore than fact, with no concrete evidence to back up the supposed trend. It’s an amusing myth, but it doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.

Advertisement

Performers are fined for deviating from approved acts

Rumors often circulate about performers at the Super Bowl being fined for deviating from their approved halftime show acts. One such rumor involved Andra Day allegedly being fined $1 billion, but as Reuters fact-checked, these claims are completely baseless.

Advertisement

Usher and H.E.R. perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The NFL does have strict guidelines for its halftime performers, but the idea that artists face extreme financial penalties for minor deviations is not true. The fine-tuned nature of the show ensures that performances align with the NFL’s expectations, but performers are not being hit with outrageous fines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In conclusion, Super Bowl myths are often fascinating and entertaining, but understanding the facts behind them is key to enjoying the event without any misconceptions. From halftime bathroom breaks to the possibility of scripted games, many of the most popular myths are debunked through a closer look at the available evidence. By separating fact from fiction, fans can gain a fresh perspective and enjoy the game with a deeper understanding of the event’s true nature.