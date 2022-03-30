Tampa Bay Buccanneers head coach Bruce Arians is retiring from coaching. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will take his place. Here, check out the full story.

Bruce Arians, 69, is retiring from coaching effective immediately just 14 months after he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory, reported The Los Angeles Times and NBC Sports. He will be replaced by defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

According to these outlets, he informed his coaching staff and the players his decision on Wednesday, before he discussed exclusively with them. After stepping down as coach, he will take a front-office role with the team as “senior consultant for football”.

Bowles, 58, coached the Jets to a 24-40 record in 2015-18 in his only full-time head-coaching job. The Bucs will hold a news conference Thursday in Tampa, with Arians and Bowles discussing the transition, per the reports.

Arians says Tom Brady is i'n favor' of his decision

Per NBC’s Peter King, Arians said that his retirement has to do with succession and the team being in a good position right now. “Succession has always been huge for me. With the organization in probably the best shape it’s been in its history, with Tom Brady coming back … I’d rather see Todd in position to be successful and not have to take some [crappy] job,” he said to the outlet.

“I’m probably retiring next year anyway, in February. So, I control the narrative right now. I don’t control it next February because [if] Brady gets hurt, we go 10-7, and it’s an open interview for the job … I got 31 [coaches and their] families that depend on me. My wife is big on not letting all those families down.”

On the other hand, he explained that his decision doesn’t have to do anything with Brady coming back. “No. Tom was very in favor of what I’m doing. I mean, I had conflicts with every player I coached because I cussed them all out, including him. Great relationship off the field,” he said to NBC.

Bowles is the sixth Black head coach in the league

With this news, it means that Bowles would become the sixth minority head coach in the NFL. He will join Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh), Ron Rivera (Washington), Robert Saleh (Jets), Mike McDaniel (Miami) and Lovie Smith (Houston).

According to The Los Angeles Times, a team would need to comply with the Rooney Rule and conduct in-person interviews with at least two minority candidates (people of color and/or women). However, as this is happening after the start of the league year, it's permissible for this type of succession.