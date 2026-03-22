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Team USA warns Tom Brady could return for payback after 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic: ‘For now, we’re the champs’

Team USA coach Jorge Cascudo celebrated the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic win but warned that NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady could threaten Olympic roster spots.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

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Tom Brady former quarterback of the Patriots
© Bryan Bedder/Getty ImagesTom Brady former quarterback of the Patriots

Team USA capped off an impressive showing at the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic lifting the trophy, but the conversation quickly shifted beyond the scoreboard. The performance of quarterback Darrell Doucette against NFL names like Tom Brady and Joe Burrow sparked a broader debate about who should represent the United States at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

For now, the experienced flag football roster appears to have the edge. Despite the win, the event highlighted the growing interest from NFL stars in competing in the Olympic format. Players such as Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen have already been mentioned as potential candidates, while Brady’s participation added even more attention.

Team USA head coach Jorge Cascudo acknowledged both the achievement and the looming challenge. “We’ve got to enjoy this moment and take advantage of it because once they get to know the game and the skills, then we’re in trouble. But for now, we’re the champs.”

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Team USA coach sends warning after beating NFL stars in 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Jorge Cascudo’s statement reinforced the idea that Team USA’s current advantage comes from experience in the flag football format. While Doucette and his teammates dominated the timing, spacing, and quick decision-making required, several NFL quarterbacks struggled to adapt to the pace. That gap helped Team USA control games against high-profile opponents.

However, the coach made it clear that the situation could change once NFL players become more familiar with the rules. If stars like Mahomes, Brady, or Burrow fully commit to learning the format, the competition for quarterback and skill-position roles could become significantly tighter heading into Los Angeles 2028.

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The coach even mentioned Odell Beckham Jr. as a possible name to make the roster after his impressive performance. For now, Team USA holds momentum after proving they can beat household names on a big stage. Still, Cascudo’s warning suggests the battle is just beginning, with experienced flag football players trying to defend their spots before the Olympic tournament.

Micah Parsons criticizes Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, Rob Gronkowski and NFL players after losing to Team USA in 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic

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Micah Parsons criticizes Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, Rob Gronkowski and NFL players after losing to Team USA in 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
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