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French and foreign players on Haiti’s 2026 World Cup roster

Haiti enter the 2026 World Cup with the intention of making history, utilizing several foreign-born players to aim for a legendary run on the grandest stage.

Josue Casimir of Haiti
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesJosue Casimir of Haiti

Haiti will play in their second-ever World Cup in the 2026 edition. They had a solid run in the Concacaf Qualifiers, using many players born abroad to achieve this historic feat, but their current FIFA ranking does not give them many hopes in this group.

More than 285 players in the 2026 World Cup are playing for countries they were not born in. In the case of Haiti, there are 16 players who were not born on the island representing the nation in this tournament.

PositionPlayer NameCountry of Birth
GoalkeeperJohny PlacideFrance
GoalkeeperAlexandre PierreFrance
DefenderMartin ExperienceFrance
DefenderJean-Kevin DuverneFrance
MidfielderJean-Ricner BellegardeFrance
MidfielderDominique SimonFrance
ForwardDuckens NazonFrance
ForwardRuben ProvidenceFrance
ForwardJosue CasimirFrance
ForwardYassin FortuneFrance
ForwardWilson IsidorFrance
ForwardLenny JosephFrance
DefenderDuke LacroixUnited States
ForwardDerrick Etienne Jr.United States
GoalkeeperJosue DuvergerCanada
DefenderKeeto ThermoncySwitzerland

The elite european core anchoring the squad

The biggest catalyst for Haiti’s modern soccer evolution has been their ability to attract high-profile talent playing in Europe’s top five leagues. Leading this charge are marquee additions who previously represented European powerhouses at the youth international level.

Wilson Isidor

Wilson Isidor of Haiti

  • Wilson Isidor (Sunderland AFC): The explosive forward, who came through the ranks in France, made a massive headlines by switching his allegiance to Haiti earlier this year, immediately injecting elite pace and clinical finishing into the attack.
  • Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolverhampton Wanderers): Operating in the heart of the midfield, the Premier League star brings crucial tactical awareness, top-flight physicality, and transition play to control high-intensity matches.
  • Jean-Kevin Duverne (K.A.A. Gent): The French-born defensive star provide the backline with structural discipline and experience.
See also

Which players born outside the USA are representing the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup?

Navigating the Group C gauntlet

This blend of elite global experience alongside established, homegrown legends like captain Johny Placide and all-time leading goalscorer Duckens Nazon gives Haiti a completely different look. They will need every bit of this tactical depth to navigate Group C, which analysts have labeled as one of the most competitive sections of the tournament.

Their quest to shock the soccer world begins tonight against a similarly diaspora-heavy Scotland side, before moving on to blockbuster face-offs against Brazil and Morocco.

  • June 13: Haiti vs. Scotland — Boston Stadium (9:00 PM ET)
  • June 19: Brazil vs. Haiti — Philadelphia Stadium (8:30 PM ET)
  • June 24: Morocco vs. Haiti — Atlanta Stadium (6:00 PM ET)
Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga
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