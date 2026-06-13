French and foreign players on Haiti’s 2026 World Cup roster

Haiti enter the 2026 World Cup with the intention of making history, utilizing several foreign-born players to aim for a legendary run on the grandest stage.

Haiti will play in their second-ever World Cup in the 2026 edition. They had a solid run in the Concacaf Qualifiers, using many players born abroad to achieve this historic feat, but their current FIFA ranking does not give them many hopes in this group.

More than 285 players in the 2026 World Cup are playing for countries they were not born in. In the case of Haiti, there are 16 players who were not born on the island representing the nation in this tournament.

Position Player Name Country of Birth Goalkeeper Johny Placide France Goalkeeper Alexandre Pierre France Defender Martin Experience France Defender Jean-Kevin Duverne France Midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde France Midfielder Dominique Simon France Forward Duckens Nazon France Forward Ruben Providence France Forward Josue Casimir France Forward Yassin Fortune France Forward Wilson Isidor France Forward Lenny Joseph France Defender Duke Lacroix United States Forward Derrick Etienne Jr. United States Goalkeeper Josue Duverger Canada Defender Keeto Thermoncy Switzerland

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The elite european core anchoring the squad

The biggest catalyst for Haiti’s modern soccer evolution has been their ability to attract high-profile talent playing in Europe’s top five leagues. Leading this charge are marquee additions who previously represented European powerhouses at the youth international level.

Wilson Isidor of Haiti

Wilson Isidor (Sunderland AFC): The explosive forward, who came through the ranks in France, made a massive headlines by switching his allegiance to Haiti earlier this year, immediately injecting elite pace and clinical finishing into the attack.

(Sunderland AFC): The explosive forward, who came through the ranks in France, made a massive headlines by switching his allegiance to Haiti earlier this year, immediately injecting into the attack. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolverhampton Wanderers): Operating in the heart of the midfield, the Premier League star brings crucial tactical awareness, top-flight physicality, and transition play to control high-intensity matches.

(Wolverhampton Wanderers): Operating in the heart of the midfield, the to control high-intensity matches. Jean-Kevin Duverne (K.A.A. Gent): The French-born defensive star provide the backline with structural discipline and experience.

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Navigating the Group C gauntlet

This blend of elite global experience alongside established, homegrown legends like captain Johny Placide and all-time leading goalscorer Duckens Nazon gives Haiti a completely different look. They will need every bit of this tactical depth to navigate Group C, which analysts have labeled as one of the most competitive sections of the tournament.

Their quest to shock the soccer world begins tonight against a similarly diaspora-heavy Scotland side, before moving on to blockbuster face-offs against Brazil and Morocco.

June 13: Haiti vs. Scotland — Boston Stadium (9:00 PM ET)

June 19: Brazil vs. Haiti — Philadelphia Stadium (8:30 PM ET)

June 24: Morocco vs. Haiti — Atlanta Stadium (6:00 PM ET)