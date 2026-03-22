Tom Brady faced tough question on Maxx Crosby trade between Raiders and Ravens after 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Tom Brady, minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, participated in the 2026 Flag Football Classic. After the event, during a press conference, the legend was asked about his more active role with the team and what his reaction was following the failed trade of Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens.

“I love being involved in the NFL. Like I said, I love football. I love sports. I was very fortunate in my career to be around amazing people and mentors like Robert Kraft, as an owner of a team, and now getting to work with Mark Davis in the role that I’m at, and to see kind of a different team shape. The way that things are done and how we’re evolving and growing, and, you know, we certainly have a long way to go. What I learned about football in 23 seasons is, it’s a tremendous amount of resilience, adversity, discipline, determination, communication of an entire organization to see really the value in committing to one another.”

Clearly, the legendary Super Bowl champion answered the first part of the question about his greater involvement in Raiders decisions, but he did not want to talk at all about what happened with Crosby.

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Tom Brady and the Maxx Crosby failed trade with Raiders

Various reports have indicated that for the 2026 season, Tom Brady has chosen to intervene more in key decisions with the Las Vegas Raiders. In just a few weeks, the team already fired head coach Pete Carroll and will begin a new process with Klint Kubiak.

The other major move was completing a trade to send Maxx Crosby to the Ravens in exchange for two first-round picks. That way, they gained draft capital and significant salary cap space. However, Baltimore argued that the player did not pass a physical test and the deal wasn’t officially completed.

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When Brady faced that question at the Flag Football Classic, the former quarterback did not want to give clues about his opinion on the Crosby trade and preferred to focus on his role as an owner.

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see also Maxx Crosby confirms what happened in failed trade between Las Vegas Raiders and Ravens during 2026 NFL free agency

“So, you know, it’s always, I think, process over outcomes. I think we’re all trying and all of us in our own role that we have, whether it’s an ownership role or a personnel department or strength and conditioning and athletic training and obviously players and positions and offense, defense, everyone’s got to come together. Everyone has to work incredibly hard for the people next to them.”