Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will try to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. It’s not going to be an easy task considering the dominance shown in the last years by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the end, most of their chances depend on Burrow’s health. Last season, the star quarterback suffered a serious wrist injury and, from that moment on, the Bengals’ hopes faded.

Now, the big question is if the Bengals have a roster with the caliber to compete in the NFL. The AFC is absolutely loaded and, in the other conference, many teams are dangerous contenders like the San Francisco 49ers, the Green Bay Packers or the Dallas Cowboys.

Will Tee Higgins sign a contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals?

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Tee Higgins won’t receive a long awaited contract extension from the Cincinnati Bengals. As a consequence, the wide receiver’s future is suddenly in jeopardy.

Although Higgins is locked for the 2024 season with the franchise tag, next year he will become one of the most important free agents in the league. A few months ago, Tee even asked for a trade but Cincinnati didn’t conceed.

The deadline for the Bengals and Higgins is July 15, but, the information points out there will be no agreement. This means that Joe Burrow is prone to lose one of his key teammates toward the long term future.