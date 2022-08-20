Tennessee Titans play against Tampa Bay Buccaneers today for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at Nissan Stadium today, August 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). Two teams that were lethal last season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Tennessee Titans were one of the top teams in the AFC, they won 12 games and lost only five games but that wasn't enough for the team to get past the divisional round where they lost to the Cincinnate Bengals.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing the preseason without Tom Brady, obviously they don't want him to get injured before the start of the 2022-2023 NFL regular season. So far the Buccaneers are one of the favorites to get to the Super Bowl.

Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Storylines

The Titans lost the first game of the preseason against the Baltimore Ravens 23-10, the team only scored 10 points in the second quarter, while the Ravens dominated every quarter scoring points in each one. Both teams used backup quarterbacks during the game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also lost their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins 26-24, although the Buccaneers won the first quarter 7-3, the Dolphins went on to win the first half 20-14. During that game the Buccaneers used Kyle Trask with 1/1 TD/INT and 258 passing yards.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Preseason matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions And Odds

Tennessee Titans are home favorites to win with -3 spread and 1.60 moneyline that will pay $160 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better backup offensive than the visitors. Tampa Bay Buccaners are underdogs with +3 ATS and 2.35 moneyline. The totals are offered at 38 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Buccaneers +3.5.

BetMGM Tennessee Titans -3 / 1.60 Totals 38 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3 / 2.35

* Odds via BetMGM