The NFL has official rules that apply to the league's 32 franchises during the season. Every year or at least from time to time slight changes are made to the official rules of the well-known "official playing rules book" of the NFL. In total there are 19 rules with multiple sections for each.
But aside from the legal rules, there are other rules that are funny as they are handled between fans and tv commentators. In addition, there are other NFL rules that almost no one knows about and are almost never applied within the playing field.
These funny rules more than an invention of the fans are part of the common sense of the people who love football. The unwritten rules are not official from the NFL and they are not written anywhere, they are only known by true fans.
The 5 funniest unwritten rules of the NFL:
- If a player has another sport background you must mention it: This rule applies more than anything to NFL commentators since they must somehow find information to fill the broadcasting time gaps during each game.
- Every black QB is athletic and fast (dual threat): Some people think that all black quarterbacks are quick on their feet and can get around defensive linemen but that's not the case. Very few run like Michael Vick did or like Justin Fields does today.
- Defensive Pass Interference does not exist with Hail Mary: It's true, when a quarterback throws the last big pass, hail mary, apparently the refs don't see the ugly situation that is generated in the end zone between receivers and rivals.
- If you commit a crime but you are really good some team will sign you: It is a real unwritten rule, not in the official rule book in the NFL, but some teams do not seem to care that a super star has committed a crime as long as it has not been taped.
- Don't celebrate on your rival's team logo: It is a basic thing that fans comment on, touchdowns are celebrated outside the logos on the field out of respect and to avoid fights that cause player ejections.