The fans are the ones who usually bring up these kinds of rules that don't make sense or some real NFL rules that are never enforced. In addition, there is a series of repetitive comments by commentators that have become part of the 'rules' of a televised game.

The NFL has official rules that apply to the league's 32 franchises during the season. Every year or at least from time to time slight changes are made to the official rules of the well-known "official playing rules book" of the NFL. In total there are 19 rules with multiple sections for each.

But aside from the legal rules, there are other rules that are funny as they are handled between fans and tv commentators. In addition, there are other NFL rules that almost no one knows about and are almost never applied within the playing field.

These funny rules more than an invention of the fans are part of the common sense of the people who love football. The unwritten rules are not official from the NFL and they are not written anywhere, they are only known by true fans.

The 5 funniest unwritten rules of the NFL: