The Browns don't want to stop, they want to renew their offense line with the best possible players. The season has been tough for them. Check here their new WR.

The Cleveland Browns are suffering during the 2022 NFL season, things are not going well due to multiple issues related to the offensive and defensive lines. But despite the bad things they want to renew the options to improve the offensive line.

After Baker Mayfield left the Browns things are not going well, but when he was playing with the franchise it was not a good time either. So far the Browns are unlikely to make it to the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

The solution for the Browns' crisis lies with the head coach, there are still weeks to try new things and define a strong strategy for next season.

Who will be the new Cleveland Browns WR?

According to sources told by ESPN's reporter Jeff Simon, the Browns are trading a 2nd round pick (2023) with the Texans for a new Wide Receiver for their offensive line, the player is Brandin Cooks. He is a nine-year NFL veteran.

The Cleveland Browns are plagued with injuries, more than ten players are injured and most of them are key players, among them is center Dawson Deaton.

During Week 8 the Browns won against the Bengals at home 32-13, that game was a relief for them after losing four consecutive weeks.