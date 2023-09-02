The deadline for the 53-man roster has passed and Chris Jones is currently not part of the Kansas City Chiefs roster, as he was placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list. This move means that the team is preparing to start the season without him in the lineup amid his holdout.

At just 29 years old, Jones is an indispensable component of the Chiefs’ defense and the team as a whole. He speculated on social media that he could even stay out until Week 8, the last point to report in order to add an accrued season so he can enter free agency.

There was a glimmer of hope for Chiefs fans when general manager Brett Veach revealed that there has been increased communication between the two parties in recent days. However, they haven’t reached an agreement yet.

The Chiefs’ Offer that Jones Reportedly Rejected

Jones initiated his holdout with aiming to secure a new contract. Entering the final season of his four-year deal worth 80 million dollars, he finds himself very low in the list of highest-paid defensive tackles due to the flurry of extensions handed this offseason to players at the position.

The All-Pro was thought to be seeking a contract that would pay him $30 million annually, but new information suggests he’s not asking that much. As reported by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Chiefs have extended a three-year, $74 million offer, with $70 million guaranteed for injury.

According to Florio, Jones is not looking to equal Aaron Donald’s megadeal with the Los Angeles Rams, but splitting the difference with him and the third highest salary for a DT. This means he could settle for a three-year $84.5 million contract, averaging $28.17 million per season.

Who Is the Highest-Paid Defensive Tackle?

The highest-paid defensive tackle is Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams, who has an annual average salary of $31.7 million.