Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in a span of only four years. That’s why, many experts believe they’re close of becoming a new dynasty.

Now, the big challenge for Andy Reid and his players is to win a second consecutive trophy to shut down any possible debate. It’s important to remember that the last team which went back-to-back were the New England Patriots (2003 and 2004).

After the retirement of Tom Brady, the pressure is on for Patrick Mahomes and he has constantly embraced the challenge in the NFL. However, the situation with Chris Jones could derail all those plans.

Chiefs make a crucial decision about Chris Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially placed Chris Jones on the Reserve/Did Not Report list. This move is a direct answer to the player’s desire of maintaining his holdout looking for a new contract.

The Chiefs had no other choice considering the current scenario. Now, at least while Jones remains absent, the $19.5 million base salary won’t count for the salary cap.

If Chris Jones decides to return in the near future, the Chiefs would have to work a restructured contract for the star defensive tackle and that value will impact the salary cap.

Chris Jones could holdout until Week 8 with Chiefs

A few months ago, Chris Jones was a finalist to win the Defensive Player of the Year award in the NFL and became a key factor for the Kansas City Chiefs recording 15.5 sacks. He was sensational in the playoffs too.

Currently, the defensive tackle has one season left in his four-year, $80 million contract signed in 2020 and wants to be paid as a top player at the position. That’s why Jones didn’t report to the start of training camp.

The negotiations are far away from being over as both parts have different numbers in mind. Though Jones gets a $50k fine for each day he misses at training camp, the star is ready to be out for a much longer period of time. That’s why the Chiefs sent him to the Reserve/Did Not Report list.

After fans asked him on X when he could return and if he was aware of the cost in salary terms (right now he’s close to $2 million in fines), Chris Jones had a surprising answer on two different messages. “Week 8. I can afford it.”