In the midst of an ongoing contract dispute involving Chris Jones, Travis Kelce has expressed his confusion and concern regarding Jones’s absence from the team since the Kansas City Chiefs started their training camp.

The contract stalemate between Jones and the Chiefs has been a persistent issue throughout the offseason, and with the start of the season scheduled for next Thursday against the Lions, it has garnered even more attention.

With the uncertainty surrounding Jones’ contract extension and the possibility of him extending his holdout until week 8, the Chiefs felt compelled to take action. The team traded with the Raiders to acquire defensive tackle Neil Farrell, bolstering their depth in case Jones’ absence continues.

Travis Kelce Discusses Chris Jones’ Prolonged Holdout

Furthermore, the Chiefs placed Jones on the reserve/did not report list in their final 53-man roster. This decision means that they won’t have to account for his $19.5 million base salary for the time being, indicating that they may be prepared to begin the season without him. Kelce recently shared his thoughts on the matter during his podcast “New Heights.”

“Ah man, Chris, can you please come back? You’re really scaring me, man. I don’t get it. You must know something that I don’t know because I just don’t get it. I really want to get another Super Bowl ring with you, brother. This is me bargaining with you to just come back and play football for the Chiefs. Please, we need you. We need you badly. And I don’t know what the situation is.”

Jones’s reported contract demands of around $30 million per year have added complexity to the negotiation process, making it challenging for the team to meet his expectations while maintaining roster competitiveness. As the standoff continues, the Chiefs are preparing to start the season without their star defensive tackle in the lineup.

Who Is the Highest-Paid Defensive Tackle?

The highest-paid defensive tackle is Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams, who has an annual average salary of $31.7 million.